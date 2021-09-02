Aldi Special £40 ‘Beautiful’ Customers who purchase a mirror comment that it “looks very expensive.”

Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item has buyers fascinated, with customers saying it “looks much more expensive than it cost.”

Aldi’s SpecialBuys frequently include a wide range of things, ranging from gym equipment to apparel, but one item that stands out is the Kirkton House Decorative Mirror, which costs £39.99.

The mirror has an eye-catching design with gold accent and is only available online. It will, according to Aldi, “stand the test of time.”

The 2021 advent calendar has been revealed by Soap & Glory.

More than 20 people have given the Kirkton House mirror five stars, with many applauding it for appearing more costly than its £40 price tag.

“Love this mirror,” one buyer remarked on Aldi’s website. This looks fantastic in my new bathroom, and it’s extremely fashionable. It offers excellent value for money, as comparable items cost twice or three times as much. It took a few weeks for the package to arrive, but it was definitely worth the wait.”

“Great buy, really pleased,” commented a second, “looks more costly than we paid,” while a third added, “Classy mirror.” Great mirror; it appears to be much more expensive than it was. It’s rather hefty, so it’ll need to be installed with care in the walls – but it’s a lovely mirror.”

“Looks Expensive,” wrote a fourth shopper. For my bedroom, I was shopping for a mirror. This is ideal. Beautiful and of exceptional quality. It appears to be quite costly.”

“A lovely and stylish mirror,” commented another. A lovely mirror that brings a smile to my face every time I see it. It has a high-end appearance and is really elegant.”

The Kirkton House Decorative Mirror from Aldi costs £39.99. The mirror is available for purchase online here.