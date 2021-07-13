Aldi shoppers can’t wait to get their hands on the candy floss maker in high demand.

Due to heavy demand, an Aldi candy floss manufacturer is experiencing warehousing delays.

The Ambiano Candy Floss Maker is so popular that, despite being advertised, it is currently unavailable for purchase online.

The £19.99 machine is now on backorder, but Aldi has stated that it will be available for purchase very soon.

“A number of specialbuys may be delayed due to current worldwide transportation issues,” an Aldi representative said.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any trouble this may cause.”

The online-only item has been dubbed “ideal for entertaining family and friends” and is a must-have for birthday parties.

Customers will also receive ten bamboo sticks and measuring spoons when purchasing the sweet taste maker, and will only need to add sugar to the center of the bowl for wonderful fluffy candyfloss.

It also comes with a three-year warranty and an instruction manual.

