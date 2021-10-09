Aldi now sells snow globe gins for £6 less than M&S.

Snow globe gins are all the rage, and the edible gold lead adds a touch of glitz to the beverages.

Spiced Sugar Plum and Clementine gins were released by Marks & Spencer in light-up bottles, the dazzling gold suggestive of a snow globe and delightfully nostalgic.

The light up bottles are £20 each, and they’re so charming that they may be reused in a variety of ways after the bottle has been used up.

Aldi is getting in on the act, with Clementine (yep, exactly like M&S) and Blackberry Glitter Globes (which sounds delicious).

Aldi’s glistening globes cost £13.99, which is £6 less than the M&S original.

Although the ABV of 20% is lower than many other gins on the market, it is still vital to drink sensibly.

Because you can shake the snow globe bottles and be reminded of all the joy snow globes used to bring, they bring a hit of childhood nostalgia.

In the run-up to Christmas, the adult beverage is proving to be a show-stopper, since it is a popular choice that is expected to sell out quickly.

If you’re searching for a quick Christmas gift for Secret Santa, these bottles are perfect because they light up and can be reused.

They’d make a gorgeous vase for a tiny bouquet of flowers or a great way to display sand art, in my opinion.

The Christmas party gin will be available in stores and online starting November 8, so mark your calendars. If the success of the M&S version is any indication, these will sell out quickly.