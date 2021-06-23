Aldi, Lidl, Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons are the UK’s favorite supermarkets.

It isn’t Asda, Tesco, or Morrisons that have been named as the UK’s favorite supermarket.

Shoppers are continually arguing the best place to do their weekly shopping, with supermarket favorites Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, and Lidl frequently being mentioned.

Aldi has now been named the UK’s favorite supermarket, following its victory at the Good Housekeeping Food Awards 2021.

Thousands of Good Housekeeping readers responded to the question “which supermarket goes above and above in terms of service, value, and product variety to make your weekly shop easier?” and Aldi came out on top for the third year in a row and fourth overall.

The shop, which is known for its low prices and SpecialBuy goods, is on a roll, having already won WhichSupermarket ?’s of the Year award in February.

Aldi not only won the title of UK’s Favourite Supermarket, but also the title of Favourite Wine Retailer for the fourth time.

Aldi has also been named as the Favourite Premium Supermarket Range for the second year in a row, beating out more expensive stores.

“We’re happy to have got such great results in the Good Housekeeping Food Awards,” Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s managing director of buying, said.

“We are constantly aiming to provide the greatest quality items at the best possible price for our clients, and we are really delighted that our innovative and economical product variety has been recognized by them.

“We’re especially proud to see our Specially Selected range’s quality recognized with our ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ win.”