Aldi is planning to open 100 additional stores and 2,000 new employees.

Aldi has announced a £1.3 billion investment that will result in the opening of over 100 new stores by 2023, creating over 2,000 new employment.

According to the Mirror, the announcement comes after executives reported that sales in the UK and Ireland increased by 10.2 percent to £12.3 billion in 2020.

Although pre-tax profits dipped 2.5 percent to £264.8 million, Aldi, which is privately held, said the number of consumers climbed from 17.6 million to 17.8 million over the period.

After an adolescent was gravely injured on the football field, his mother was “disgusted.”

“As well as producing record sales, we continued to invest for growth, deploying over £600 million in stores and distribution centers across the UK,” said Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland.

“Thousands of much-needed employment and support for British farmers and industries were created as a result of this.

“While the cost of responding to the epidemic lowered profitability, we felt it was the appropriate thing to do to return business rate relief.”

Following Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, and Lidl, Aldi refunded the business rates saved by the government’s abolition of the tax during the epidemic.

In the future, the supermarket said that its click and collect services have been expanded to 200 locations, allowing customers to order online for the first time – however home deliveries are still unavailable.

It also announced the opening of a new £1.8 million checkout-free store in Greenwich, London, which is still being tested among employees.

Customers will be able to shop and walk out without having to wait in line to pay for their groceries.

Customers must first download an app to their smartphones in order to use it. When customers leave the store, they are automatically charged and receive an email receipt.

The system is currently only utilized by employees of the supermarket, not by customers.

But if the system works it will be rolled out to the public, the supermarket said.

As part of the £1.3billion investment over the next two years, bosses said around 100 new stores will be added to the 920 sites already operating.

The expansion of its logistics infrastructure includes a new 1.3 million sq ft site in Leicestershire.

There was no initial mention by Aldi of any supply chain issues or suggestions of price. “Summary ends.”