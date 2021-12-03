Aldi is planning to expand its store by adding extra parking spots and job opportunities.

Aldi is intending to remodel one of its Wirral stores, claiming that the move will increase customer space and offer additional parking spots.

The store on Hoylake Road in Moreton, according to the supermarket company, is “over-trading” and “no longer fit for purpose.” “..

In the coming weeks, the company expects to submit proposals to Wirral Council for a larger store, with the prospect of 10 new full-time and part-time jobs in the store once it is completed.

“After many years of being a part of the local community, we are thrilled to announce our continued long-term investment in Moreton,” said Michael Breeze, Aldi’s property manager.

“Aldi’s current store is over-trading and no longer serves our loyal consumers’ needs.”

“To improve the customer experience and maintain the high standards that our customers have come to expect, more space is required.

“Before we file a planning application in the coming weeks, we want to hear from residents, and we encourage them to offer their thoughts by visiting our dedicated consultation website.”

With broader aisles and more natural lighting, the firm claims the new, larger food store would make it easier to find products.

In addition, the improvement would provide 32 more customer car parking spaces, bringing the total to 118.

The grocery company, on the other hand, was quick to emphasize the plan’s environmental credentials, claiming that all electricity used in stores would come from renewable sources.

In addition, four electric vehicle charging stations will be installed, as well as an on-site heat recovery system, making the store self-heating.