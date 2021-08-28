Aldi is offering its first ever beauty box, which will include Lacura products that are currently sold out.

Aldi is launching its first-ever beauty box, which will include some of the retailer’s most popular items.

Lacura, the beauty brand of the discount store, has put up a list of cult favorite cosmetic buys that buyers have gone crazy for in the past.

The Lacura Loves Beauty Box is limited edition and will cost £11.99.

Primark customers were impressed by the £3.50 gym sets that they now “need” in every color.

The box contains five of Lacura’s most popular goods from the past and present, as well as two premium full-size products.

Aldi’s CBD Facial Serum, H2O Sleep Mask, Healthy Glow Glycolic Tonic, Too Legit Mascara, and Dark Blossom Eau de Parfum are included in the Lacura Loves Beauty Box.

Lacura has created an online waiting list so that beauty fans may be among the first to get the new limited-edition Lacura Loves Beauty Box. Shoppers can join the waiting list by clicking here.

“We’re so delighted to be introducing our very first beauty box — the Lacura Loves box is full of fantastic products from the wider Lacura range,” Julie Ashfield, general director of buying at Aldi UK, said.

“We’ve chosen to include some of our favorite products from our most recent arrivals, as well as cult favorites like our Too Legit Mascara and Healthy Glow Glycolic Tonic that Lacura devotees adore.

“We chose them because they exemplify everything we aspire for with our Lacura brand — high-quality items at a reasonable price.”

The new Lacura Loves Beauty Box from Aldi will be available for pre-order online starting September 19 and in stores starting September 26.

Join the waiting list by filling out the form below.