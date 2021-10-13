Aldi is addressing a “urgent situation” by offering all UK customers a 30% discount on store-room items.

Aldi is providing a new way for customers to save 30% on select items across all of its 920 locations.

The retailer made the modification after promising to address the “urgent issue” of food waste reduction.

If the packaging is damaged, items like rice, pasta, cereal, and canned food will be reduced by 30%.

Any Tesco customers who use their Clubcard at the checkout should be aware of this.

According to Wales Online, the price reduction stickers will help customers save money while also reducing waste.

Aldi is aiming to reduce food waste by half by 2030. The decision comes after the company announced a 75 percent discount on perishable products on their last day of life.

All reduced items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and the length of time items will be decreased varies each shop.

“Shoppers looking for the best deals already go to Aldi for the reduced pricing, but our additional reductions will help customers find even more savings,” Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi, said.

“Not only that, but these discounts also assist us in reducing food waste, which is a pressing issue that we are dedicated to addressing.”