Aldi has a great selection of wine to give as gifts this Christmas.

Wine is a classic, and as the holidays approach, it’s the easiest visitor to procure for a party host (well, if they drink alcohol that is).

If you’re dropping by for dinner, it’s a nice gift, but offering a bottle of Echo Falls can sound impolite because we all know how much it costs.

When giving a bottle as a present, most of us want it to be enjoyable, attractive, and affordable.

With their Specially Selected wines, Aldi has reached the sweet spot, with some of them being extremely powerful (14.5 percent!) However, none of the ones I’ve tried have cost more than £8.

You can get them in crates and even mix and match different bottles.

I tried a handful of them with the help of my biggest wine fan, and here’s what we came up with…

Greco Di Tufo Specially Selected

This wine has a 13.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), and despite its strength, it is quite easy on the palate.

It’s a delicious bottle that appears to be more expensive than it is; in fact, we’d have been glad to pay £10 for it.

It’s a nice bottle to give as a gift, but it’s also great to drink at home.

This was my favorite of the bunch, and it’s absolutely something I’d serve at a dinner party.

It costs £7.99 a bottle and can be purchased online. It’s also available in crates of six or twelve bottles.

5 out of 5

Lebanese Red Wine, Hand-Picked

This is a powerful wine with a 14.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), and you can taste it.

It burns as it goes down, and the aftertaste was unpleasant.

“I would never spend £7.99 for that,” my wine expert stated emphatically. “You’d have to truly adore red wine to think this was drinkable.”

However, if you want red wine and powerful flavors, this could be the one for you.

It costs £7.99 a bottle and can be purchased online. It’s also available in crates of six or twelve bottles.

2 out of 5 stars

Côtes du Jura Specially Selected

“Summary concludes.” This 13 percent bottle is quite easy on the palate and has a pleasant warmth to it.