Aldi customers notice a “savage” Marks & Spencer joke in the Christmas commercial.

Aldi customers have noticed a “savage” moment in the retailer’s new Christmas commercial, which debuted today.

Kevin the Carrot, Ebanana Scrooge, and England footballer Marcus Rashford in the role of Marcus Radishford star in the retailer’s full-length commercial.

The commercial, which airs on TV tonight (November 11) at 7.15 p.m., is a Dickensian-style retelling of A Christmas Carol, and tells the story of Christmas hater Ebanana Scrooge, who is reminded of the delights of the season by Kevin the Carrot.

Marcus Radishford, Tiny Tom, Peas and Goodwill, and Kevin’s Dickensian family are among the fruit and vegetable characters introduced in the animated story.

Aldi customers have noticed an occurrence in the backdrop of the scenes and think it’s “brilliant.”

Cuthbert the Caterpillar – of Cuthbert v Colin – is arrested by two lemon police officers in an early scene of the commercial.

The ‘Battle of the Caterpillars’ began earlier this year when Marks and Spencer filed a lawsuit against Aldi, alleging that the supermarket’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake infringes on M&S’s Colin the Caterpillar trademark.

Fans dubbed the situation the ‘Battle of the Caterpillars,’ and were eager to take sides, create memes, and make jokes about it.

Back then, Aldi’s marketing staff couldn’t resist joining in on the joke, and it appears that they’ve done so again.

Many others praised the advertisement and said Aldi had “won the Christmas ad game,” according to shoppers who saw the joke and shared it on Twitter.

“I absolutely enjoy A Christmas Carol and this is such a terrific advertisement,” one user remarked. Cuthbert the Caterpillar is arrested right at the beginning.”

“Check out Cuthbert getting arrested in the background!” said another. “I want to be as ruthless a marketer as Aldi.” “Cuthbert the Caterpillar is being apprehended by sour lemons in the background… @AldiUK has just won the Christmas ad game,” a third added. “Cuthbert the Caterpillar is arrested!” wrote another. Aldi’s trolling is brilliant.”

'A Christmas Carrot,' Aldi's complete 2021 Christmas commercial, will air on ITV during the evening tonight (November 11).