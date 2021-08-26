Aldi customers laud the £15 Special. They claim that purchasing a room diffuser is a “deal.”

Customers have become infatuated with Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item, which they describe as a “steal.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Previously, SpecialBuy products have featured everything from hanging egg chairs to hot tubs, but this week, consumers are raving about a room diffuser.

Shoppers at B&M are enamored with the shelving unit they “need” right now.

The company shared their Kirkton House Ultrasonic Room Diffuser, priced at £14.99, on its dedicated SpecialBuys Instagram page this week, and customers are going crazy over it.

The diffuser, which emits scents throughout your home, is described as “an eco-friendly alternative to traditional scented candles.”

Instagram

For personalization, the product changes colors and comes with a timer. It can also be used with traditional scent oils.

Shoppers offered their thoughts on the new SpecialBuy beneath Aldi’s post, which earned over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

“I need to get one!” wrote one individual. “Omg, I need another one of them for my room,” exclaimed a third.

“I brought one of these Aroma room diffusers for my birthday last year and it’s the nicest thing I’ve brought,” a third wrote.

“Another middle aisle item straight in my basket,” a fourth customer commented.

“Bargain!!!” exclaimed a fifth. “Ohh, I’ll be having one of these babies,” said a sixth.

“Oh wow!” remarked another, tagging a buddy. Obtain one! I really like mine, and it’s a lot more expensive!!!!”

The Kirkton House Ultrasonic Room Diffuser from Aldi costs £14.99 and is now available online.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.