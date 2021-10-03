Aldi customers laud the £15 Special. As a ‘winner,’ purchase a handheld steam cleaner.

After seeing the discount supermarket’s latest SpecialBuy, Aldi customers were impressed.

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

SpecialBuy goods have recently featured everything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this week, consumers are raving over a steam cleaner.

Aldi’s Easy Home Handheld Steam Cleaner, priced at £14.99, is now on sale, and customers are praising it online.

The cleanser “effectively eliminates germs and bacteria,” according to the product description, and can be used anywhere from kitchens to toilets, as well as on carpets and cars.

It takes three to five minutes to heat up to 100-105°C and comes with nine different attachments.

On the Aldi website, the steam cleaner has received multiple five-star reviews, with many customers hailing it as “excellent” and a “winner.”

“Looks good,” one consumer said in one of the evaluations. This steamer is portable and simple to operate. I just tried it out and it works flawlessly. This thing has exceeded my expectations. Aldi has again again shown to be a winner.”

“Wonderful product!” wrote a third. So far, there have been no issues. The steamer is small and light, and it does exactly what it says on the box. I steamed all of my windows’ inside and outside bars and was able to get into all of the nooks and crannies, removing countless spiderwebs and grime.

“Attachments are fantastic for multi-purpose use and come at a reasonable price.”

“Lightweight to handle,” said another. Bought this as a replacement cleaning and was pleasantly amazed at how far they have progressed and how well they perform for a lower price. The instructions could be a little more specific. At the end of the day, the top is a little difficult to undo.”

The Easy Home Handheld Steam Cleaner from Aldi costs £14.99 and is currently available online.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.