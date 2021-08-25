Aldi confirms garden furniture special return date Rattan corner sofa for sale.

Aldi has set a date for when one of its most popular garden SpecialBuys will be back in stock.

Customers love the cheap retailer’s SpecialBuy products, which include anything from homeware to clothing to furniture, but none are as popular as its garden supplies.

Aldi has grown incredibly famous in recent years for their outdoor furniture selections, particularly the Hanging Egg Chair, which has hundreds of people waiting in online lines to get their hands on.

Aldi has finally announced the return of its Rattan Corner Sofa, which has gotten a lot of attention every time it comes back into stock.

From August 29 – just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend – the Rattan Corner Sofa and Cover set will be available exclusively online.

The sofa comes with comfy seat and back cushions, a three-year warranty, and UV-protected wicker. It is available in cream or grey.

The Rattan Corner Sofa and Cover Bundle will be available from August 29 for £269.95.