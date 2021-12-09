Aldi confirmed that a big update to SpecialBuys will be implemented in all UK stores in December.

This month, Aldi shoppers will have even more opportunities to purchase the supermarket’s famed SpecialBuys, thanks to a major update.

Customers adore the budget retailer’s middle aisle bargains, which include anything from toys and kitchen gadgets to gardening supplies and pet supplies.

Aldi usually introduces new SpecialBuys on Thursdays and Sundays across the board, but this month, buyers will be able to get their hands on the latest items on Tuesdays for the first time.

The extra ‘on sale’ dates have been introduced throughout December to allow buyers more opportunities to discover Christmas gifts for family and friends, as well as to purchase products for themselves. However, customers should act quickly because, as with other SpecialBuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

“With the introduction of Tuesday Specialbuy dates this Christmas, we hope to give our customers even more opportunities to get their hands on the latest must-haves, with more ranges and products available for more days throughout December,” Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said.

Aldi’s SpecialBuys will be supplied on Thursdays and Sundays this month, in addition to the new Tuesday discount periods. It will restore to these two days in January.