Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, and M&S are all having Black Friday sales in 2021.

The largest shopping day of the year has here, and stores all over the country are celebrating with special offers.

All of the major supermarkets will participate in some way, including Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, and M&S.

Last year, Aldi defied convention by participating in Black Friday for the first time, resulting in a massive line of thousands of people waiting to log on to the retailer’s website as the retailer’s bargains were published.

New Look’s Black Friday 2021 sale features discounts on coats, shoes, and sweaters, among other items.

Tesco wowed customers last year when it announced a slew of incredible TV bargains.

TVs, laptops, homeware, video games, and other items are among the bargains available at supermarkets this Black Friday.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals available right now.

Last year, bargain store Aldi defied precedent by participating in a massive Black Friday sale, which included cheap Nintendo Switch consoles, reconditioned iPhones, Apple Airpods, and more.

Aldi has not confirmed a Black Friday sale for 2021, but has released a handful of online electrical deals.

The 65″ QLED Smart TV, which costs £629.99, and the 43″ HD Smart TV, which costs £259.99, are both included.

These are only available online.

AsdaThis Black Friday, supermarket behemoth Asda is offering a variety of bargains, including significant discounts on televisions.

Gifts, toys, homeware, electrical products, video games, and more are all on sale at the site.

The Polaroid 50″ UHD Android TV (was £379, now £289) and the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Corded Pet Vacuum Cleaner (was £269.99, now £179) are two of the discounted items.

The best Asda bargains may be found here.

Tesco has also begun their Black Friday sale, which includes discounts on everything from PlayStation 5 games to Nescafe coffee makers.

There are also discounts on LEGO sets, beds, Philips shavers, and the Amazon Echo Dot, among other things.

Shoppers may get a Google Nest Mini for £19 (regularly £49), or FIFA 22 on PS5 for £48 (regularly £60).

Oral B toothbrushes have been reduced from £90 to £40, and the Revlon One Step Mid Hair Dryer and Volumiser has been reduced from £70 to £35.

“Summary comes to an end.”