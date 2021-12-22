Aldi, Asda, M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl have all announced their Christmas opening and closing timings.

Christmas is only a few days away, and supermarkets will be modifying their hours throughout the holiday season.

Some stores are staying open a bit longer in the run-up to Christmas to allow shoppers more time to stock up on all the essentials.

However, on Christmas Eve, there will be less time to buy because supermarkets will close early to allow employees to spend time with their families. On Boxing Day, a number of major retailers, including M&S and Aldi, will be closed.

Aldi, Home Bargains, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, and more stores will be closed on Boxing Day.

There will be some modifications to supermarket opening hours over the New Year.

You don’t want to be caught off guard if you forget the stuffing or need another box of Quality Street, so we’ve compiled a list of all the supermarket opening hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays. These are the hours for the main supermarkets. Smaller convenience stores may have longer operating hours, which you may check using the store locators we’ve provided.

During the Christmas season, all Aldi stores in England will have the same opening and closing timings. These are the following: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (9am to 8pm in Scotland) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (8am to 10pm in Scotland) AsdaAsda supermarkets have slightly variable hours of operation. These are the opening hours for some of Merseyside’s major stores, which you can find using the Asda store locator.

6 a.m. to midnight on Breck Road, Birkenhead, Liscard, and Bootle. Walton 24h and Smithdown Road 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Stoneycroft, Penny Lane, and Bootle Orrell Lane.

6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Breck Road, Birkenhead, Liscard, Stoneycroft, Bootle, Penny Lane, and Bootle Orrell Lane. 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Smithdown Road and Walton.

All shops are closed.

Walton, Breck Road, Birkenhead, Smithdown Road From 10.30 a.m. until 4.30 p.m. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Liscard, Stoneycroft, Bootle, and Bootle Orrell Lane.

All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Breck Road is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Birkenhead and Penny Lane. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Liscard and Stoneycroft. Bootle is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Bootle Orrell Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. On December 6, Smithdown Road and Walton will be open from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. “The summary has come to an end.”