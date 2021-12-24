Aldi, Asda, M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl are all open on Christmas Eve.

It’s Christmas Eve, Santa Claus will be arriving shortly, and stores, including supermarkets, will close early tonight to prepare for the festivities.

You just have a few hours to get whatever you need for Christmas Day and beyond before you have to confront the stores again.

Several retailers and supermarkets will be closed on Boxing Day this year to give employees more time off. Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, Monday and Tuesday next week are bank holidays in England, so businesses will be closed on those days as well.

You can read our whole list of Christmas supermarket opening times here, as well as the opening and closing times for Home Bargains, B&M, Wilko, and The Range on Christmas Eve.

The opening times for supermarkets in Merseyside on Christmas Eve are listed below. We looked at the larger superstores, but some of the smaller convenience stores may have different hours, which you can find out by using the store locators.

During the Christmas season, all Aldi stores in England will have the same opening and closing timings. These are the hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. AsdaAsda supermarkets have slightly variable hours of operation. These are the opening hours for some of Merseyside’s major stores, which you can find using the Asda store locator.

6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Breck Road, Birkenhead, Liscard, Stoneycroft, Bootle, Penny Lane, and Bootle Orrell Lane. 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Smithdown Road and Walton.

M&SChristmas opening hours vary every Marks and Spencer location, with some stores staying open until the end of the week. These are the opening hours for some of the local stores; you may check the M&S shop finder here for more information.

Church Street is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aintree, Speke, Edge Lane, and Queens Drive.

TescoTesco Superstores have slightly differing hours, which we’ve listed here for some of the larger Merseyside locations. Check the Tesco website for opening times for additional stores, such as Express and Metro.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Liverpool ONE. Allerton Road is open from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Woolton, West Derby. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Old Swan and Heswall. Formby.