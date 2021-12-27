Aldi, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl all have different opening and closing times.

After the Christmas vacation, supermarkets are reopening today, but many have varied hours.

Because Christmas and Boxing Day both fall on weekends, today and tomorrow are considered bank holidays.

As a result, several stores’ opening hours have changed, while some are shutting a little earlier than usual.

We’ve compiled all of Aldi, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl’s opening and closing times below.

During the Christmas season, all Aldi stores in England will have the same opening and closing timings. These are the hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The opening hours of Asda supermarkets vary slightly. These are the opening hours for some of Merseyside’s major stores, which you can find using the Asda store locator.

All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marks and Spencer locations open at different times for Christmas, with some staying open until midnight next week. These are the opening hours for some of the local stores; you may check the M&S shop finder here for more information.

Church Street, Speke, Edge Lane, and Queens Drive are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Aintree is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tesco Superstores operate on a variety of schedules; we’ve listed some of the larger Merseyside locations here. Check the Tesco website for opening times for additional stores, such as Express and Metro.

All of the shops 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sainsbury’s superstores in Great Homer Street, Rice Lane, Crosby, East Prescot Road, Birkenhead, Ellesmere Port, and Neston have the following operating hours. Check the Sainsbury’s Store Locator for other opening times, including those for Sainsbury’s Local locations.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The following are the opening hours for Morrisons stores in Speke, Belle Vale, Maghull, New Brighton, West Kirby, and St Helens. Visit the Morrisons Store Finder for more information on other locations and dates.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

These are the opening hours for stores in England. Selected stores may vary, and you can find out more by using the Lidl Store Checker.

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.