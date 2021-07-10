Aldi £50 ‘Fantastic’ Customers who purchase a BBQ claim they ‘absolutely adore’ it.

Customers are applauding one of Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy goods, which has the budget store enthralled.

Aldi’s SpecialBuys frequently offer a wide range of products, including everything from gym equipment to clothing. The company recently debuted their summer garden collection, and customers have gone crazy for practically every piece.

Many buyers have been drawn to Aldi’s new Gardenline Portable Barbecue after seeing it online this week.

Primark’s ‘beautiful’ Customers want £7 sandals in “every color.”

The Gardenline Portable Barbecue is a “charcoal barbecue with integrated fan for optimum ventilation” that costs £49.99.

The barbeque contains a grill rack, reflector bowl, and removable charcoal basket, according to the product description. It comes with a bottom board and a storage bag with two handles.

On the Aldi website, the Gardenline Portable Barbecue has already garnered multiple five-star ratings.

“Fantastic small Barbecue, very recommended,” one customer remarked. This makes me very happy. It’s incredibly simple to set up. “It’s also fantastic for grilling steaks on.”

“Really cool,” commented a second. Perfect for taking out for the day, this BBQ is light, portable, and easy to transport in its own bag. A fantastic product.”

“Great little bbq,” said a third. I bought it a week ago and I’m in love with it. It’s very simple to use and cooks nicely without the danger of flames.”

The Gardenline Portable Barbecue is available for £49.99 here.