Alder Hey received a special Christmas Day message from Gogglebox’s The Malones.

Gogglebox’s Malones family sent Alder Hey Children’s Hospital a beautiful Christmas Day message.

All of the Malones wore a set of the charity’s Christmas jammies, which included the renowned mascot, Oli.

The design for 2021 is intended to raise funds for a new Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which will be the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Julie, Tom Snr, and their daughter Vanessa reclined on their legendary sofa in a video shared by Gogglebox’s Dave and Shirley on Christmas Day.

“Hello, this is the Malones from Gogglebox,” Julie said.

“We’d simply like to wish everyone at Alder Hey a very happy holiday season – patients, employees, and everyone else.”

“And we’d like to express our gratitude to all of the employees there for taking after all of the children and their families – we can’t express our gratitude enough.”