Alder Hey Hospital has recommended parents to look up 17 signs online.

An online application has been launched by a Merseyside children’s hospital to assist parents in monitoring their children’s symptoms.

The online’symptom checker,’ developed by specialists at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, provides parents and caregivers with information on some of the most prevalent symptoms in children who require urgent care.

The tool will assist parents and carers in determining where the best care for their kid may be found, whether at home, at a local chemist, walk-in facility, or GP, or in Alder Hey’s emergency department.

The launch comes after news in September that A&E waiting times in England had reached a new high, with only 77 percent of patients admitted, transferred, or released within the four-hour deadline.

“It’s quite distressing when your child is ill, especially now when it can be difficult to communicate to a healthcare professional about your concerns,” said Dr Bimal Mehta, a Consultant at Alder Hey’s Emergency Department. Every parent and caregiver wants to do the best they can, as quickly as possible. They’ll be able to do so with the help of our new Symptom Checker.

“It’s simple to use; simply choose one of the symptoms and follow the advise – advice that can be trusted because it was created with data from the NHS and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, as well as the expertise of Alder Hey specialists.

“Our Emergency Department is quite busy this time of year, with a large number of children and young people visiting us.” Thankfully, only a small percentage of patients are seriously ill and require immediate medical attention, tests, or hospitalization. When we’re really busy, though, everyone has to wait longer, including those seriously ill children who need to see us.

“Coughs, colds, sore throats, and stomach disturbances affect the majority of the youngsters we see.” These are the kinds of problems that, with the help of fluids, paracetamol, or ibuprofen, will go better on their own in a few days. They rarely require emergency care and are rarely required to visit our Emergency Department.

“We do realize, though, that parents and carers are worried about their children, and that is understandable.”

