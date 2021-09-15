Alder Hey and Liverpool Women’s Hospital will get a new £16 million neonatal center.

The cost of a new Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a joint initiative between Alder Hey and Liverpool Women’s Hospital, will be £16.5 million, with the NHS contributing £14 million.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool FC hero, has lent his support to Alder Hey Children’s Charity’s quest to collect £2.5 million for the proposed Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The new unit, which is subject to planning permission, will add 22 neonatal cots to Liverpool and include 18 separate family rooms where parents can be with their sick babies as they get specialist care.

Jamie spent his first six weeks of life in Alder Hey’s newborn department and praised the scheme as a “wonderful idea.”

“My family and I will be eternally thankful to Alder Hey for caring for me as a baby,” he stated. The notion of constructing a new newborn facility appears to be a good one.

“It will assist keep families together during such a difficult period while also providing vital therapy. I am honored to support this cause, and I believe it is one that we can all rally behind.”

The hospitals claim that the unit will lessen the risk to babies who require specialist surgery but must now be moved to Alder Hey to receive the necessary surgical care before being returned to Liverpool Women’s Hospital following surgery.

147 newborns were transported between the two hospitals in 2019/20, with some of them being transferred many times.

Every transfer poses a risk to these highly vulnerable kids, and if a baby is a twin, it can often result in separation from parents and siblings.

The increased funding from the charity campaign, according to Alder Hey, will transform the unit from a “safe and secure environment” to a “really world-class facility” that “wraps-around” families with the region’s most vulnerable babies.

"Jamie has been a supporter of the hospital's work for many years and is a brilliant Charity Champion for Alder Hey – we were delighted this Liverpool Legend accepted our suggestion to head the Appeal to help us spread the word in the region," Fiona Ashcroft, CEO of Alder Hey Children's Charity said.