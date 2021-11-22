Alden Capital Hedge Fund is looking to buy newspapers in St. Louis and Omaha.

The Associated Press reported that hedge firm Alden Global Capital made an offer to buy newspaper chain Lee Enterprises for $141 million on Monday, much to the disgust of local-news advocates.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Omaha World-Herald are among the tiny, local publications owned by Lee Enterprises, which operates in more than two dozen states.

Alden, who purchased Tribune Publishing earlier this year, is one of the country’s major newspaper owners. According to the Associated Press, Alden has a reputation for cost-cutting, layoffs, and the sale of newspaper real estate.

Alden, which already owns 6% of Lee’s stock, offered to buy the balance for $24 per share in a Monday news release. The offer is a “reaffirmation of our significant commitment to the newspaper sector and our willingness to support local newspapers for the long term,” according to the corporation. Local newspaper supporters, on the other hand, hold a different viewpoint. Report for America’s president, Steve Waldman, has asked the Justice Department to investigate the deal’s impact on local communities. Report for America places journalists in local newsrooms, including the Associated Press. According to the Associated Press, the acquisition offer is a “wake-up call.” “What we’ve seen in the past, particularly with Alden, is that it’s led to reductions in reporting staff and, in many cases, worsening community coverage,” Waldman said. “We can’t keep accepting these mergers as if we have no control over them.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The shares of Lee soared 22% to $22.59 on Monday. A request for comment to the Iowa company’s representative was not immediately returned. As of September 2020, the company employed over 5,000 full-time workers.

Alden bought the Tribune papers earlier this year in a deal that was fiercely opposed by the Tribune company’s own journalists and community leaders in Tribune’s markets, who tried and failed to find local purchasers for papers like the Baltimore Sun and Chicago Tribune. The Denver Post, Orange County Register, and Boston Herald are all owned by Alden.

Alden has a track record of cutting costs that extends beyond the newspaper industry’s average trend. As it suffers with a digital revolution and dwindling earnings, the newspaper industry has been consolidating, with financial institutions like Alden playing an increasingly major role as owners.

