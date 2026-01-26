Albanian Murderer Earns £20,000 on TikTok From UK Prison

An Albanian murderer serving time in a UK prison has reportedly generated £20,000 in profits from a TikTok livestream filmed inside his cell, raising concerns about prison security. Eugert Merizaj, who was convicted for his role in a 2019 drug-related killing, made the sum in just seven minutes while using a contraband mobile phone at HMP Manchester. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting authorities to take swift action against the security breach.

Livestream from Inside the Cell

Merizaj, sentenced to 32 years in 2022 for his involvement in the murder of Hemawand Ali Hussein, filmed the livestream despite the strict rules against digital devices in prisons. The murder occurred when Merizaj, part of a gang, lured Hussein to a property in Hartlepool, where Hussein was shot in the head. While Merizaj did not pull the trigger, he was instrumental in planning the crime, including purchasing weapons for the attack.

Since his imprisonment, Merizaj has flaunted his access to luxurious prison amenities, including a TV, speaker, and gaming console, all of which are illegal in UK jails. In one Instagram post, he was seen vaping while wearing expensive Dolce