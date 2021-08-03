Alaska, Kansas, Maryland, and Other States With The Worst Retirement Prospects in 2021

Choosing a state to spend one’s retirement years in is a difficult task, especially when finances, health, weather, proximity to family, and other aspects are all taken into account.

To determine the best and worst places for retirement in 2021, personal finance website Bankrate evaluated and graded all 50 states in terms of affordability, wellbeing, culture, weather, and crime. The two elements that weighted the most highly in the ranking were affordability and wellness.

One of the main reasons Georgia topped Bankrate’s list as the best state to retire in is its affordability, which the website attributes to the “low cost of living and minimal tax load.”

“Finding out what would draw individuals to your state and how to create the greatest climate for them is a tough formula,” Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski told CNBC Make It. “There are a number of elements at play, some of which are under the control of the state and its leaders and others which are not.”

Read on to find out which states, according to Bankrate’s analysis, are the worst locations to retire this year.

However, Ostrowski made it clear that the study is “simply another data point to evaluate,” and that no one should “make their life decision solely on one indicator.”

Connecticut is a state in the United States (Tie)

While Connecticut is in the top ten states for health, culture, and crime, it ranks in the bottom 20 for affordability and weather.

Connecticut ranks last in terms of affordability among the 10 worst states for retirement in Bankrate’s survey, with only Hawaii being less affordable.

The state is ranked 36th in terms of weather, according to an indicator based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the United States Geological Survey spanning three decades.

Idaho is a state in the United States (Tie)

Despite having gorgeous mountain vistas and placing sixth among the 50 states in terms of crime, Idaho ranks 43rd in weather (43rd) and 39th in wellness (39th), implying that it struggles to offer enough health care, access to food, physical health, and economic stability to its citizens.

Alabama

Though it has a cheap cost of living, ranking seventh in affordability, Alabama has a high crime rate, one of the lowest numbers of arts, entertainment, and leisure facilities and restaurants per capita, and one of the worst weather in the country.

Alabama is ranked 44th in terms of crime.