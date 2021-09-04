Alaska Airlines is the latest travel company to offer incentives to employees who have been vaccinated.

Alaska Airlines stated Friday that employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 would earn a $200 bonus, making it the latest airline to offer a financial incentive to get inoculated as the virus spreads throughout the world.

While 75 percent of the company’s employees have already been vaccinated, the corporation says it wants to get closer to 100 percent. The airline will require all new employees to get vaccinated before being hired, in addition to offering a financial benefit.

Unvaccinated employees will also be subjected to a new testing methodology and must complete an obligatory vaccine education session. If those employees contract COVID-19, they will not be eligible for special coronavirus compensation.

“We feel that vaccinating as many people as possible is the best way to guard against COVID-19, and we will continue to actively encourage our staff to do so,” the business said in a statement. “That is why we are putting in place new measures to boost immunization rates and strengthen our multi-layered safety approach.”

The airline has joined other airlines in adopting tighter COVID-19 immunization policy and incentives, including American Airlines, Air Canada, Delta, and United Airlines. Employee vaccine mandates have been announced by United and Delta airlines, while American is rewarding immunized employees with an extra day off and $50 in its appreciation program next year.

The announcement comes as the extremely contagious COVID-19 Delta strain spreads around the globe, causing a number of large firms, like Disney and Facebook, to tighten vaccine mandates and testing methods.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 300,000 new viral cases and 3,910 deaths have been reported in the United States in the last 24 hours. Virus transmission is rampant in various states, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 52 percent of the US population has received full COVID-19 vaccination, with more than 72 percent receiving at least one dose.

The CDC recommended unvaccinated Americans not to travel over the Labor Day weekend due to rising infection rates earlier this week.

The CDC recommended unvaccinated Americans not to travel over the Labor Day weekend due to rising infection rates earlier this week.