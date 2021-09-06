Alaska Airlines diverts a flight to remove passengers who are causing a disruption.

According to reports, a group of rowdy passengers caused an Alaska Airlines flight to divert and land in order to get rid of them.

Due to a series of setbacks, Alaska Airlines flight 109 was scheduled to fly from Seattle to Anchorage on Saturday night but was delayed by several hours.

Several customers were removed from the flight before it even took off due to “disruptive behavior,” according to the airline.

“A group of guests were removed from the aircraft before the flight departed Seattle due to their disruptive behavior,” Alaska Airlines stated in a statement to KTUU. “Others in the group were permitted to travel on to Anchorage.”

Once in the flight, one of the five surviving members of the group began threatening crew members and other passengers, according to the publication.

The flight was diverted to Juneau, Alaska’s capital, where the rest of the passengers were removed.

According to Alaska Airlines, the passengers who were removed in Juneau did not continue on to Anchorage on an Alaska Airlines flight.

At least five male passengers were led off the plane by officials, according to footage obtained from inside the plane and posted by the site. It’s unclear if the men were taken off the plane at Seattle or Juneau.

It’s also unknown how many passengers were in the first group or what their disruptive behavior was like.

Alaska Airlines has been contacted for comment by this website.

