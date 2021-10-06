Alan Swinney, a proud boy, was found guilty of firing paintballs and bear mace at protesters.

After firing paintballs and bear mace at a group of left-wing protestors, a self-declared member of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys was found guilty of various felony counts.

According to The Oregonian, Proud Boy Alan Swinney was found guilty on Monday of second-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, attempted fourth-degree assault, pointing a firearm at another person, menacing, and numerous charges of unauthorized use of weapons and mace.

Swinney, a Texas native, visited Portland in the summer of 2020 and met demonstrators at rallies against police brutality and racial injustice that erupted in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. Swinney has a big tattoo on his bicep that reads “Proud Boy,” but the Proud Boys maintain he is not a member.

Swinney appears to be engaging the crowd outside the Multnomah County Justice Center while wearing a helmet, face shield, and body armor with the word “Texas” printed on it in photographs and videos taken during the protests on August 15 and August 22 of last year.

Swinney was also photographed with a paintball gun that looked like a rifle, as well as a loaded Ruger.357 Magnum revolver, which he pointed at demonstrators. Swinney claimed self-defense and pled not guilty to all of the counts leveled against him.

Alan Swinney points a rifle towards the audience. There were no shots fired. pic.twitter.com/f0jKX6nmNv

August 22, 2020 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos)

Deputy District Attorney Reid C. Schweitzer allegedly told the jury that Swinney traveled to the events because of his “hate for the left, for antifa,” and that he had expressed his desire to start a “civil war” on social media.

Swinney came to Portland “with a six shooter so he could intimidate our social justice movement,” said to Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, who also noted that Swinney was not a “sheriff” or “law man” and had “no jurisdiction over the streets here in Portland.” The guilty verdicts were returned in less than three hours by the jury.

Swinney testified on Friday that he wore the riot gear to shield himself from left-wing “agitators” because he was afraid of being pelted. This is a condensed version of the information.