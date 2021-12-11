Alan Swinney, a member of the Proud Boys, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his violent actions during protests.

Alan Swinney, a member of the far-right extremist group The Proud Boys, was sentenced to ten years in jail on Friday after being convicted on 11 crimes related from the August 2020 protests in Portland, Oregon, following the murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Swinney was convicted in October on 11 of 12 offenses, including pointing a firearm at people, attempted assault, second-degree unlawful use of mace, and more.

The 51-year-old took part in a number of protests and counter-disturbances in what has become a hotspot for protests around the country. On Aug. 22, 2020, he was one of numerous right-wing extremists who blasted protestors with paintball guns and sprayed them with mace, which led to his conviction.

During the protest, Swinney removed a pistol from its holster and aimed it at numerous people, despite the fact that some guys in the audience were carrying firearms.

According to OPB, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Heidi Moawad noted while sentencing Swinney, “The evidence provided at this trial…all continue to reflect a person who does not have remorse for what happened.” “The recordings depicting the episodes do not reflect a guy who is afraid for himself or for others around him, but rather a person who used or threatened force, frequently with dangerous or fatal weapons, quite calmly and dispassionately.” A handwritten note Swinney composed and allegedly tried to mail to Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police convicted of shooting Floyd, was another key piece of evidence for the prosecution.

The letter featured sentiments of encouragement and sympathy, telling Chauvin to keep his head up because he might be able to get out of prison through appeals or the civil war that “this country is headed toward,” according to Swinney.

In a sentencing document, Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez wrote, “As indicated by the defendant’s escalating aggression, letters, social media statements, and testimony, the defendant has no remorse for his actions, no desire to reform, and every intention of engaging in future acts of violence.”

Swinney’s concerns were stated in the letter to Chauvin.

“Another factor that could work in your favor is the fact that this country is on the verge of civil war,” Swinney wrote to Chauvin. “I. This is a condensed version of the information.