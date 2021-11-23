Alan Shepard’s daughter, Michael Strahan, is among those on the next human space flight.

According to the Associated Press, former New York Giants quarterback Michael Strahan will launch into space on Dec. 9 with the daughter of late American astronaut Alan Shepard and four others.

Strahan announced his Blue Origin flight on ABC’s Good Morning America, which he co-hosts, on Tuesday.

Strahan stated, “I want to go to space.” “It was truly mind-blowing to be there for the first launch.” Laura Shepard Churchley, Alan Shepard’s oldest daughter, will join Strahan on the journey next month onboard the New Shepard. Churchley’s father was the first American in space in 1961, and the spacecraft is named after him.

The forthcoming voyage, which will carry Strahan, Churchley, and four paying clients, will be the New Shepard’s third human spaceflight this year. Blue Origin hasn’t revealed the cost of a ticket to paying customers.

Blue Origin CEO and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said his recent trip into space provided him with new perspective and ambitions. He spoke about his experience at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where he said that seeing the Earth’s fragility from orbit prompted him to pledge $2 billion to combat climate change.

“Looking back at Earth from above, the atmosphere appears thin, and the world appears finite and vulnerable. Now, more than ever, in this important year, and in what we all recognize as the decisive decade, we must all work together to defend our globe “According to Bezos.

“We must conserve what we still have, restore what we’ve lost, and grow what we require to exist in a way that does not degrade the earth for future generations. While also sequestering carbon, restoration can improve soil fertility, increase yields, and improve food security, as well as make water more reliable, create jobs, and boost economic growth.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The 10-minute trip, which is five minutes shorter than Shepard’s 1961 Mercury flight, will take out from West Texas and will transport six people, two more than the previous two human-carrying flights this year.

Strahan’s voyage will most certainly feature roughly three minutes of weightlessness and a glimpse of the Earth’s curvature, as with earlier missions. Passengers experience roughly 6 Gs, or six times the force of gravity. This is a condensed version of the information.