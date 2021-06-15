Alan Halsall’s home on Coronation Street enthralls fans when he organizes a garden party.

Alan Halsall of Coronation Street stunned fans when he shared a photo of his magnificent property on social media.

Andy Whyment and his family were invited to a garden party hosted by the 38-year-old.

Alan and his fiancée Tisha Merry were joined by Andy, who plays Kirk Sutherland, his wife Nichola, and their children Tom, 12, and Hollie, 10, in an Instagram photo.

Fans of Coronation Street are outraged at a’minging’ detail in Roy’s Rolls-Royce.

Fans marveled at the beautiful home in Worsley, which has a spacious patio and garden, while they enjoyed their time in the sun.

“Nice crib mate,” one fan said.

“What a magnificent house!” wrote another.

“Nice pad,” said a third.

Instagram

Tisha, who also played Steph Britton in Coronation Street, has shared a video of their home on her YouTube page, according to the M.E.N.

A playroom for Sienna, Alan’s daughter with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson, and a YouTube room for Tisha, who played Steph in Corrie until 2017, are among the amenities of the £750,000 five-bedroom home.

“Us Whyments had a great time,” Andy informed his pal.

Alan’s persona Tyrone is currently the center of attention on Corrie after ditching his partner Fiz Stape for younger woman Alina Pop.

The mechanic has taken up residence in Alina’s apartment, and the couple has purchased a new coffee machine and posed for a photograph together.