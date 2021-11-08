Alabama’s State Archives now houses bronze busts of two female voting rights pioneers.

The Alabama Department of Archives and History is hosting two voting rights pioneers, according to the Associated Press.

The bronze busts of two powerful women who campaigned for equality and voting rights were unveiled by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. The first women to be honored in the Statuary Hall of Notable Alabamians will be civil rights champion Amelia Boynton Robinson and suffragist Pattie Ruffner Jacobs.

“The first two women added to the Statuary Hall are both known for their efforts to extend the right to vote to all Alabamians,” Ivey said at the unveiling ceremony on Monday, adding that the ladies had made “real and lasting change” in their state and country.

One of the state archive’s entrances will be home to the statues. Every year, hundreds of visitors, researchers, and students come to the archives.

Boynton Robinson was a prominent member in the Selma civil rights movement, possibly best known for marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge before state troopers opened fire on the throng. Bloody Sunday was the name given to the 1965 incident, and a photograph of an unconscious Boynton Robinson became a defining image of the civil rights movement.

The Alabama Equal Suffrage Association was founded by Ruffner Jacobs, who pushed for women’s suffrage. As a board member of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, she worked closely with Susan B. Anthony. She was the first woman elected to the National Democratic Committee from Alabama.

While the busts are appreciated, Boynton Robinson’s granddaughter hopes that others who have been inspired by her grandmother “get off [her]shoulders” and make their own changes.

Carver Boyington explained, “What she means by that is she wants us all to move forward in our own activism.”

On August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson invited Robinson to attend the signing of the Voting Rights Act as a guest of honor.

In a press release, Department of Archives and History Director Steve Murray remarked, “These additions to our statuary collection represent a step forward in the Archives’ commitment to give an inclusive picture of Alabama’s history.”

"Moreover, the women they celebrate serve as fantastic role models for the qualities we want to see in our young people—perseverance, courage, and a devotion to."