Al Sharpton claims that a nearly all-white jury in the Arbery case decided that “Black Lives Matter.”

Reverend Al Sharpton declared outside a courthouse in Glynn County, Georgia, that the guilty decision in the case of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder signified that the jury, which was nearly entirely made up of white people, had decided that “Black lives do matter.”

“In the Deep South, a jury of eleven whites and one black stepped up in the courtroom and stated that Black lives count,” Sharpton remarked during a press conference.

“[God] came into the state of Georgia—a state known for segregation, a state known for Jim Crow—and you turned it around,” Sharpton stated as he led the congregation in prayer. You took a young, unarmed youngster and made history in his name.” “They’ll be talking about a youngster named Ahmaud Arbery who taught this country what justice looks like in years, decades from now,” he added.

Given the large number of defendants and the fact that each defendant was charged with several felonies, the jury made a speedy decision on Wednesday. The jury convicted all three defendants guilty of felony murder after around 10 and a half hours of deliberation.

Travis McMichael was convicted of all nine charges against him.

Greg McMichael was acquitted of one count of malice murder but convicted of the other eight. On one count of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault, William “Roddie” Bryan was acquitted, but he was found guilty on the other six offenses.

Despite statements from the defendants’ defense counsel referring to them as a “lynch mob,” Sharpton applauded everyone who marched in the Black Lives Matter marches demanding justice for Arbery and his family, as well as those who marched and rallied outside the courthouse.

“They marched on and showed us that not all whites are racists, and not all blacks are worthless,” he remarked.

The trial in Georgia has drawn large crowds demanding a guilty verdict in Arbery’s death, including an influx of Black pastors who poured into the city of Brunswick after one of the defense attorneys objected to the number of Black pastors who accompanied the Arbery family during the trial, including Al Sharpton.

While the Arberys' Thanksgiving meal would remain solemn, Sharpton noted that with an empty chair at the table for Ahmaud, his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, "may gaze at."