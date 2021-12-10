Al-Qaida is attempting to rebuild its presence in Afghanistan now that the US is no longer present, according to a commander.

According to the chief of US Central Command, following the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan in August, al-Qaida has been attempting to restore its presence in the country.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie claimed that the absence of American personnel in Afghanistan has made it more difficult to monitor groups like al-Qaida, which he claims has increased marginally since August.

“We’re probably down to around 1% or 2% of what we used to be able to view into Afghanistan,” McKenzie added.

This makes determining whether al-Qaida and other Afghan groups such as the Islamic State pose a danger to the US “extremely difficult,” but “not impossible,” he added.

Al-Qaida used Afghanistan as a base to plan the horrific September 11 attacks, which prompted the US invasion and subsequent 20-year conflict, which ended this summer. In addition to losing on-the-ground access to monitor Afghanistan after evacuating, the country’s US-friendly government was deposed by the Taliban during the major airlift, and Kabul, the country’s capital, was captured.

Some extremists have been entering Afghanistan through its borders, according to McKenzie, but the actual number is unknown due to tracking issues. If any extremist threats to the United States surface in the country, the US has stated that it will respond with airstrikes from drones and other aircraft.

According to McKenzie, no such strikes have been carried out since the US withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30. “And that architecture is still being constructed right now,” he said, adding that America’s capacity to launch such strikes is reliant on the availability of intelligence, overhead imaging, and other information and communications. Al-Qaida is one of many terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan. It lost most of its numbers and ability to directly threaten US territory after 2001, but McKenzie claims it still has a “aspirational yearning” to strike the US. During their first term in power in Kabul, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban provided safe harbor to al-Qaida and refused to comply with Washington’s demand that the organisation be expelled and its leader, Osama bin Laden, be handed up. Since then, the Taliban and al-Qaida have maintained close connections.

“So we’re still trying to figure out how the Taliban operates.” This is a condensed version of the information.