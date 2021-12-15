AJ Odudu of Strictly Come Dancing is forced to use crutches due to an injury just days before the final.

She recently missed training and had to have an emergency scan after suffering from “extreme discomfort” in her foot, according to The Mirror.

AJ had qualified for this week’s final alongside EastEnders’ Rose Ayling Ellis and previous Bake Off champion John Whaite, but her unexpected setback may have jeopardized her chances.

According to a show insider, the TV host is “hoping” to be able to compete in the final, but she is “currently attempting to rest her foot.”

“This is the worst conceivable timing,” a source added, “but AJ is a true warrior and will keep going no matter what.” Her foot was in excruciating discomfort.” Her outstanding performances throughout the season secured her a spot in the final, including her semi-final quickstep with Kai Widdington, which earned them their first top 40.

The victory came after they had finished in the bottom two the weekend before.

“If there was ever a dance I wanted to be in, it’s that,” Anton Du Beke said after the quickstep, while the other three judges unanimously praised them.

Behind the scenes, however, she has found the dance routines to be exhausting, and she has had daily physiotherapy for a week owing to back concerns.

She admitted to contestants that the tough training had “battered” her.

AJ and Kai were the second-favorite team heading into Saturday’s program, with odds of 7/1, behind Rose and Giovanni Pernice.

Since the beginning of the show, there have been rumors that AJ and Kai are more than simply friends. “I think this goes to show we are getting along pretty well,” AJ stated last week. But all we want is for everyone to pay attention to what we’re doing on the dance floor.” Kai went on to say that if the two appear to be close, it shows they’re doing their job.

“I still can’t believe we’re BBC Strictly finalists,” AJ stated this week. I’m overjoyed to the point of bursting. “I consider myself to be the luckiest girl on the planet.”