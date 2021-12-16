AJ Odudu is ‘frustrated and furious’ about being on crutches before of the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 33-year-old has stated that she is “doing everything” to ensure that she can continue to dance, but she has been unable to rehearse since Monday due to a ligament injury in her right foot’s arch, and she has had to use crutches.

On December 18, she and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington are set to perform in the BBC One show’s grand finale.

She emerged with her right foot raised and bound with bandages during a press conference held by It Takes Two host Rylan Clark.

“Basically, to cut a long story short, I’ve injured the ligament in my arch and can’t put any weight on my foot at all,” AJ explained. So we’ve lost a lot of practice because I’m unable to stand, I’m on crutches, and I’m doing everything I can to get there on Saturday night.” Kai, who made his professional dance debut on Strictly this year, sat next to her and claimed the duo had rehearsed their performance dance on Monday.

“We practiced (on) Monday, did the show dance, and got through it,” he said. There are a lot of lifts in there, so we’ll have to patch it up a little bit and link everything. But the other dances we’re going to do, we’ve already done and put the music on, and AJ is familiar with them.” “It’s just incredibly irritating,” AJ continued. Because the two dances you mentioned that we’re reprising from the series haven’t been performed in weeks, they’re energy-inducing dances, without giving too much away.

“On Monday, we were upbeat because we said to ourselves, ‘Do you know what? The stairwell is still in place. All I have to do now is work on my stamina… Then, as Kai indicated, there’s our show dance, which is a magnificent, epic show dance that we’ve stepped through, marked through, and I know exactly where we’re supposed to be and what I’m supposed to be doing.

