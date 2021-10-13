Airlines that allow dogs to fly in the passenger cabin with you.

If you’re a dog lover, you probably don’t want your beloved pet to be separated from you. Fortunately, anyone traveling with their pet has a variety of options.

The restrictions for transporting your dog on a plane vary depending on the country you’re visiting and the airline you’ve booked a flight with. It also depends on your dog’s size and weight.

Your pet will most likely be housed in the hold during the journey, which is a darkened, pressurized, and air-conditioned space similar to passenger cabins.

Despite the fact that a number of pet-friendly carriers, such as British Airways, Emirates, and Qantas, fly from the UK, they frequently only allow dogs to travel in the hold.

Some major airlines, including Ryanair, Easyjet, and Jet2, do not allow dogs on board unless they are assistance dogs.

Only a few airlines, though, will allow pets in the cabin.

Dogs can fly commercially in one of three ways, according to PetTravel.com: in-cabin, checked baggage, or manifest cargo.

Both Lufthansa and KLM will let you bring your dog on board as a carry-on if it doesn’t weigh more than 8kg, which is about the size of a Pug; if it does, it will have to fly in the hold.

TUI also permits dogs in their cabins, however they must be somewhat smaller than a Shih Tzu, weighing no more than 6kg.

They’ll also need to stay in a pet travel bag or kennel for the duration of the journey, which will be kept under the owner’s seat in front of them.

There are limits that differ based on the airline and the area of the plane your dog is flying in.

If your flight is longer than three hours or you’re flying on a Boeing 787-9 or 787-10, for example, you won’t be able to bring your pet in the hold.

When traveling with a snub-nosed breed such as a Pug, Boston Terrier, or Pekingese, it's best to keep them in the cabin or in larger crates so they don't have difficulties breathing.