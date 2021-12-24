Airlines cancel flights over Covid, causing millions of people to travel across the United States.

Even as nationwide Omicron Covid-19 infections surpass Delta’s high and hospitals run out of space for patients, millions of Americans are traveling before Christmas.

Thousands of passengers will have a bleak Christmas Eve after United, Delta, and Alaska announced on Thursday that flights on December 24 will be canceled due to Covid.

United Airlines claimed it had canceled roughly 120 flights due to a “national rise in Omicron cases,” while Delta Air Lines said it had canceled 90.

Alaska Airlines said 17 flights were canceled after some staff “may have been exposed to the virus,” and that more flights could be canceled.

The country’s troubles were exacerbated by a Christmas testing crunch, with drugstore appointments in major cities already booked, government websites overburdened, and home kits unavailable to be obtained.

People created enormous queues at a newly opened government testing center in New York City’s Travers Park, sporting bulky winter gear in the bone-chilling cold.

As she awaited her results, Queens resident Maria Felix stated, “I was hoping to meet up with my family, but I might test positive for Covid, so that’s something I don’t believe is going to happen.”

Passers-by were given home tests by government personnel, but with only 2,000 put aside for each of the five boroughs in a city of 8.4 million people, the products will be rare for some time.

“It’s very unfortunate that there are only 2,000 tests accessible,” remarked Jocelyn Antigua, who wanted to check her Covid status before visiting her elderly parents.

President Joe Biden, who as a candidate chastised Donald Trump for his shortcomings on the same problem, promised last week that more testing centers will be added and that half a billion home kits would be distributed starting in January.

However, there are indications that Covid was not a major deterrent to travel.

Between December 23 and January 2, the American Automobile Association estimates that 109 million people will hit the road, board flights, or take other modes of transportation for excursions of 50 miles (80 kilometers) or more, up 30% from 2020.

Between December 19 and January 1, American Airlines reported it operated 5,000 daily flights, or 86 percent of its schedule, compared to pre-Covid 2019.

As the significantly mutated Omicron variety pushes the nation’s overburdened hospitals — and fatigued health personnel — to the breaking point, the holidays are predicted to drive up Covid cases even more.

In some areas, Omicron currently accounts for more than 90% of all cases.

In some areas, Omicron currently accounts for more than 90% of all cases.