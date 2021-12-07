Airbnb has assisted 7,600 Afghan refugees in resettling in the United States and has pledged to assist another 12,500.

As part of their charity program, Airbnb has assisted over 7,600 Afghan refugees in resettling in the United States, with thousands more on the way.

Airbnb launched a nonprofit philanthropic initiative a year ago to provide temporary emergency accommodation for people in need, beginning with first responders and expanding to Afghan refugees who needed a place to stay after the Taliban took over the country.

Hundreds of thousands of hosts have decided to take part in the program and have opened their homes to the migrants. The initiative has placed 7,600 Afghan refugees in households across the United States in recent months. The nonprofit has promised to relocate another 12,500 people.

The Airbnb.org charitable organization was founded this year with the founders donating 400,000 shares of the company’s equity.

“Airbnb donated an unbelievable amount—they vowed to accommodate 20,000 Afghans—that was simply absolutely unique,” said Lauren Gray, senior director of global business relationships at the International Rescue Committee. “It certainly helped that they were up front and center and quite outspoken and public about this commitment early on.” “It also happens to be phenomenally successful at housing people when they need shelter the most, when they’re in times of crisis,” said Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb and chairman of Airbnb.org. Airbnb is successful at providing a place for people to stay for vacations and business, but “it also happens to be phenomenally successful at housing people when they need shelter the most, when they’re in times of crisis,” he said.

Airbnb.org helped offer housing to almost 100,000 first responders during the epidemic in its first year, allowing them to avoid transmitting COVID-19 to their families.

Airbnb “truly taught the world new ways to think about hosting,” according to Jennifer Bond, creator of the University of Ottawa Refugee Hub, head of the Global Refugee Sponsorship Initiative, and member of Airbnb.org’s board of directors.

Airbnb’s charitable efforts began in 2012, when a Brooklyn host proposed the firm accommodate those who had been displaced by Hurricane Sandy. This went on for years, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017, before it became more widespread.

Airbnb.org is now assisting refugee relief organizations in refining the sponsored resettlement concept, which was first adopted after the Vietnam War when American towns banded together to welcome Vietnamese refugees to their communities.

