Air Quality Advisory Issued in Three Southern Counties Due to California Wildfire Smoke

Due to smoke from many wildfires in the northern portion of the state, an air quality advisory was issued in three southern California counties.

On Wednesday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) issued an air quality advisory for Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, which will last until Friday morning.

In a press release, the South Coast AQMD, which is the air pollution control agency for these counties, noted that wildfires in northern and central California are producing heavy smoke that is being transported into the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley. “While the thickest smoke will be present in the region’s high atmosphere, the largest impacts on surface air quality are expected in mountain areas, the Inland Empire, and the Coachella Valley.”

According to the press release, because to the smoke, particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations may climb until Friday, and some portions of southern California will see “unhealthy” Air Quality Index values.

Residents in the impacted areas were advised to use air conditioners or air purifiers instead of fans that bring in outside air, and to avoid causing indoor air pollution by burning candles, incense, or grilling, according to the South Coast AQMD.

Breathing fine particulate matter can cause a variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects, including heart attacks, asthma flare-ups, decreased lung function, coughing, and difficulty breathing, as well as premature death in people with heart or lung disease, according to the press release.

There are currently 11 active wildfires burning in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. A total of 1,358,145 acres have been burned in the state’s active wildfires.

The Dixie Fire has scorched approximately 742,000 acres in Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta counties. The Dixie Fire has been confined to 45 percent of its original size.

Northern California is also dealing with numerous additional big wildfires, including the Caldor Fire, the Monument Fire, and the McFarland Fire, all of which have burned over 100,000 acres.

