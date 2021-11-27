Air Passenger Pleads Guilty to Claiming $500K in Lost Baggage He Never Had.

This week, a Louisiana man pled guilty to his role in a scheme in which he and his co-conspirators fraudulently claimed more than half a million dollars in compensation for luggage he never had.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Pernell Anthony Jones of Kenner, Louisiana, guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct mail fraud and one count of mail fraud.

The guilty plea comes as many Americans fly for Thanksgiving, and some may have experienced the inconvenience of misplaced luggage and the necessity to file a claim for reimbursement.

Jones, 36, “took flights with commercial airlines under false or fictitious identities using fraudulent identification cards” beginning in or around 2015, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday.

“When he arrived at the destination airport, Jones falsely stated that his bags had been misplaced and asked payment,” according to the statement.

“Jones and his co-conspirators submitted over 180 bogus claims to commercial airlines as a result of this scheme.”

American Carriers, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and JetBlue were among the airlines involved. Jones and his accomplices asked the carriers for more than $550,000 in restitution.

More than $300,000 in compensation was paid by the airlines. Jones now faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000 for each offence. He might also face supervised release for up to three years and a $100 special assessment cost.

Jones was detained on April 7, 2018 at Dallas Love Airport while attempting to pass through TSA screening and was discovered to have 36 fraudulent driver’s licenses and 47 credit cards under false names, according to his plea filings.

Jones claimed he held the cards “for the purpose of gaining promotional discounts on flights” at the time.

Jones was detained again on March 5, 2020, while attempting to pick up a reimbursement check at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana.

Law enforcement searched Jones’ home the same day and discovered 34 phony driver’s licenses and 21 fake work identification cards, as well as fake airline employee badges with Jones’ likeness.

Jones is accused of keeping track of the allegations on a spreadsheet that included the specifics, according to authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.