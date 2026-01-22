Air Force One Turnaround Delays Trump’s Davos Arrival

President Donald Trump’s flight to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was unexpectedly delayed on January 20, 2026, after a minor electrical issue forced Air Force One to return to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The unscheduled stop raised new concerns about the aging fleet of U.S. government aircraft, including the heavily modified Boeing 747s currently designated as Air Force One.

Unexpected Detour and Flight Change

The incident occurred just over an hour into the transatlantic flight, when the crew identified a “minor electrical issue” on the aircraft. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the situation, stating that the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution.” Some of the lights in the press section had briefly gone out, but the crew did not initially explain the cause. The aircraft turned back, landing safely at 11:07 p.m. local time at Joint Base Andrews.

Upon arrival, Trump and his senior staff disembarked and boarded an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757, to continue their journey. The change of planes delayed the president’s expected arrival in Davos by about three hours. Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, was still set to attend key meetings and a reception with business leaders after his late arrival.

The unexpected return of Air Force One highlights ongoing maintenance issues with the U.S. presidential fleet, which has been in service for nearly four decades. Though upgraded with advanced technology over the years, the aircraft are showing signs of wear, raising concerns over their reliability for such high-stakes trips. Aviation experts emphasize the importance of electrical systems for the operation of flight controls, with Keith Tonkin, an expert based in Brisbane, noting that the “relatively critical” issue was a valid reason to return to base.

Air Force One Fleet and Future Replacements

This event follows a series of recent technical problems with planes used by senior U.S. officials. In February 2025, an Air Force plane carrying Secretary of State Rubio was forced to return due to a mechanical issue, while another military aircraft experienced an emergency landing in the U.K. later that year. These incidents have fueled questions about the sustainability of the aging fleet.

While the U.S. government has recognized the need for new presidential aircraft, Boeing’s contract to build replacements has faced repeated delays. The new 747-8 planes are not expected to be ready before the end of Trump’s current term. Meanwhile, the Air Force continues to rely on its aging Boeing 747s, with frequent maintenance checks and concerns about their longevity.

In May 2025, Qatar’s ruling family attempted to address this issue by gifting a Boeing 747-8 jet to the U.S. government. However, before it can be used for presidential duties, the aircraft requires extensive retrofitting to meet U.S. security and operational standards. White House press secretary Leavitt remarked that the jet was “sounding much better” after the flight issue, in light of recent events.

As President Trump’s delayed arrival in Davos underscores the challenges of operating such an iconic fleet, the U.S. government faces ongoing scrutiny over its aging aircraft and the timing of new planes entering service. With the world watching his diplomatic mission, the question remains: when will the U.S. finally modernize its presidential air travel system?