Air Force One Delays Trump’s Davos Trip Following Electrical Issue

President Donald Trump’s journey to Davos for the World Economic Forum faced a setback on January 20, 2026, after a minor electrical issue forced a return to Maryland, resulting in a delayed arrival. The president’s flight aboard the iconic Air Force One, a Boeing 747, had barely crossed the 45-minute mark en route to Switzerland when an unexpected issue arose. The crew swiftly identified the problem, later described by the White House as “minor,” and opted to return to Joint Base Andrews as a precaution.

The plane landed safely at 11:07 p.m. ET, less than an hour after departure. As a result, President Trump switched to a smaller Boeing 757, known as Air Force C-32, typically used for domestic flights or smaller airports. This aircraft departed just after midnight to continue the journey. Despite some flickering lights in the press cabin during the initial flight, there were no further complications, though the incident sparked renewed discussion about the aging fleet of Air Force One.

Aircraft Upgrade Delays and Diplomatic Fallout

The glitch added a few hours to President Trump’s itinerary. While he was expected to speak at the Forum at 8:30 a.m. ET on January 21, 2026, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the president would be delayed by approximately three hours. This disruption, while not catastrophic, highlighted how even small mechanical issues can disrupt global diplomacy.

The incident also reignited conversations about the state of the Air Force One fleet, which has been in operation since 1990. Plans to replace the aircraft have faced multiple delays, with the first new model not expected until 2027, followed by a second in 2028. Last summer, President Trump announced plans to convert a $400 million aircraft from the Qatari royal family to serve as a future presidential jet, although renovation costs are expected to run into several hundred million dollars.

The mishap occurred against the backdrop of rising trade tensions. President Trump’s recent push to take control of Greenland, alongside threats to impose new tariffs on key allies unless they supported his plan, was already drawing unease from European leaders. The situation prompted an emergency summit to discuss possible retaliatory measures, set for January 22, 2026.

Financial markets reacted to the heightened tension, with the S