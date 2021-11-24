Aintree Racecourse has donated 10,000 Grand National 2022 tickets to NHS workers in Merseyside.

The Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool has donated 10,000 tickets for the 2022 Randox Grand National to NHS employees.

On the first day of the celebration, Thursday April 7, dubbed ‘Liverpool’s NHS Day,’ NHS personnel will be welcomed.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Grand National due to the pandemic, Aintree Racecourse stated that it will gift 10,000 tickets to NHS personnel for the 2021 event in honor of their dedication and hard work.

Due of existing constraints, it had to be held behind closed doors, thus Aintree has instead honored the 10,000 complimentary tickets for the 2022 Randox Grand National.

The 10,000 Festival Zone tickets for Liverpool’s NHS Day were distributed to Merseyside NHS providers. Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Walton Centre, Liverpool University Hospital Trust, Clatterbridge, and Liverpool Women’s Hospital are among the facilities involved.

Merseycare, St Helens and Whiston Hospitals, Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust, Liverpool’s Heart and Chest Hospital, and NW Ambulance Service employees were also given the opportunity to claim a complimentary ticket.

Merseyside NHS personnel were allowed to claim up to two complimentary tickets beginning November 10 at 12 p.m. by entering their work email address. They were all scooped up within hours.

“In 2020, we gave 10,000 tickets for this year’s Randox Grand National Festival, which we were happy to do,” Dickon White, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said. However, I doubt any of us expected to be in the same situation as we were with the epidemic in April of this year.

“We were totally committed to providing 10,000 complimentary tickets for NHS personnel as a token of our appreciation, so we decided to honor the donation and roll it forward to the Randox Grand National Festival in 2022.” We are looking forward to welcome 10,000 NHS heroes on the first day of the 2022 event to demonstrate our gratitude for all they have done for us, and I am confident we will have a terrific NHS celebration on the day.” The 2022 Randox Grand National is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 7 (Liverpool NHS). “The summary comes to an end.”