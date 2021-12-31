Aintree Hospital ward was attacked by ‘covid deniers,’ according to police.

A group of ‘Covid deniers’ stormed a Liverpool hospital ward and accused staff of “aiding and abetting genocide,” according to Merseyside Police.

On December 29, at 10 p.m., a group of people entered Aintree University Hospital and accosted staff on the Covid ward, accusing them of “kidnapping” an old man.

One man, who recorded the entire incident on his phone, stated how they were attempting to take an elderly patient and threatened the nurses, saying, “If you don’t stop this from happening, we’re going to put you under open arrest,” referring to the group as “common law constables.”

The nurses informed the man filming that they had contacted the cops and that they “needed to move” since they had “a lot of sick patients.” Hospital security and police then joined the ward personnel.

The man who taped the incident accused nurses of “aiding and abetting genocide” and cops of “aiding and abetting kidnapping.”

He went on to say that police have “no jurisdiction” and that “the government has been annihilated.”

He then claimed that as a “common law constable,” he had additional authority, to which police responded, “No you don’t, mate.”

Officers were summoned to the hospital after complaints of a disturbance on a ward, and a man was arrested, according to Merseyside Police.

“Officers attended and arrested a 48-year-old man from the Formby area on suspicion of causing a nuisance/disturbance on NHS premises and causing an offensive/indecent/obscene message/matter to be sent by public communication network,” a spokeswoman said.

The suspect has since been released on conditional bail pending further investigation, according to police.