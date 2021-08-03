Aintree Hospital is undergoing a £15 million makeover to extend its lifespan by 30 years.

The first part of a £15 million rehabilitation project to enhance Aintree Hospital’s well-known tower block has been completed, potentially extending its life by 30 years.

The expansion of NHS services in Liverpool comes as the 125-foot-tall building, which houses 480 beds, approaches its 50th anniversary in 2021.

The 10-story tower is a municipal landmark, visible from miles away, including from the grandstands at Aintree Racecourse.

Patients will be more comfortable as a result of the renovations, which will help protect the facility from the elements.

In addition, the hospital’s main entrance will be given a fresh, modern makeover, enhancing the patient and visitor experience.

The first phase of the construction was completed last week, and the restored tower block was officially opened.

The remaining construction, which includes a new outpatients entrance at the front of the hospital as well as newly fitted glazing and cladding on the tower block, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Steve Warburton, Chief Executive of Liverpool University Hospital Foundation Trust (LUHFT), was joined by Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of Liverpool City Region, who cut a ribbon to commemorate the socially distant occasion.

The hospital now has better access to the entrance, and the restoration has given it a more modern, efficient, and contemporary atmosphere.

The Trust commissioned sculptor Sam Shendi to construct an installation. The colorful attraction, which can be viewed from the hospital’s main entrance, portrays a metamorphic transformation.

The project is part of a larger £22.5 million investment plan to renovate Aintree’s Tower Block and upgrade the Emergency Department.

“This is the largest ever single investment in Aintree’s Tower Block and will prolong its lifespan by up to 30 years,” said Steve Warburton, Chief Executive of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Aintree University Hospital.

“The Tower Block project is fantastic news for our patients and employees. It’s also a show of confidence in the hospital and the critical role it plays in the city’s NHS.

“Our staff works hard to give excellent care to our patients, and it is critical that our facilities support and reflect this.”

