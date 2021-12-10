Ainsley Harriott, according to the Gogglebox star, is attempting to’steal’ his fiancée.

Stars of Gogglebox Mica Ven dances with celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott in a video uploaded by Marcus Luther.

Since its debut in 2013, Gogglebox has become a fan favorite and has acquired a devoted fanbase, with many of the cast members becoming celebrities.

The series has introduced viewers to a variety of friends and families who provide their perspectives on the week’s television, which is an unusual yet simple notion.

Gogglebox Giles Wood’s hidden employment, which pays well once he retires early. Marcus and Mica, a much-loved pair, attended an event earlier this week where they met some renowned faces, including Fleur East.

Marcus has now shared a hilarious video of Mandy at the occasion dancing with Ainsley Harriott.

He captioned the video as follows: “When I was a kid, I used to watch @ainsleyfoods on TV. Now he’s out here attempting to theft a man’s girl, and she appears to be on it!!!!” Instagram Mica and Ainsley are seen dancing energetically and giggling in the footage. Mica strokes Ainsley’s stomach while singing before kissing her on the forehead.

“You’re out of control,” Mica says to Ainsley, before Ainsley glances at Marcus and exclaims, “Behave yourself!”

The footage has a lot of fans.

“Awwww this is just great, he is the man Mr A,” pnutt2020 remarked with a sequence of fire emojis.

anji.sahoo commented: “omg, I recall those days as well…the red and green. This video is fantastic!” getfitquicklondon expressed his thoughts as follows: “There is no way!!! Even a man like AInsley has the movements “..