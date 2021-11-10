Aide’s Discovery of Meghan Markle’s Private Messages Differs from Previous Filings.

After private messages to an aide were uncovered in a court case, Meghan Markle was accused of a “clear contradiction.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against the UK tabloid The Mail on Sunday over a letter she gave her father, claiming that she “wanted the exact contents of the Letter to be private” in an initial filing.

However, Meghan’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, has given the newspaper private messages and emails showing Meghan telling him she wrote it “with the knowing that it could be released.”

The fact that the palace staffer is the same assistant who accused her of bullying two PAs out of the royal household raises the emotional stakes in the court battle.

Before sending the final version of the letter to Knauf in August 2018, Meghan emailed him a copy of the letter and asked for his input.

“Obviously everything I’ve typed is with the awareness that it could be leaked so I’ve been meticulous in my word choice but please do let me know if anything sticks out to you as a liability,” the duchess wrote in a statement shared by the Court of Appeal.

She continued, ” “To be honest, Jason, I’m in a terrific, therapeutic, true, honest, and factual mood.

“It’s on his conscience if he leaks it, but at least the world will know the truth, something I could never say openly.”

Her lawyers wrote in an early court file seen by The Washington Newsday: “The Letter was obviously written by [Meghan] to her father as a private letter.

“It also contained [Meghan’s] deepest and most intimate thoughts and sentiments concerning her father’s relationship, which she documented at a period of immense personal sorrow and distress.

“[Meghan] meant the contents of the Letter to be kept secret, and she had no idea they would be leaked to the general public by a national newspaper without notice.

“The contents of the Letter were published without permission, resulting in an unreasonable invasion of [Meghan’s] right to privacy and a misuse of her personal information.”

“[Meghan] had not courted publicity in relation to the detail of her connection with her father,” the publication continued.

And when she asked for a speedy win without having to go to court, she used a legal procedure known as. This is a condensed version of the information.