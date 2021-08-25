Aiden Fucci’s mother is seen cleaning Tristyn Bailey’s alleged blood in new footage released in the Aiden Fucci murder case.

Aiden Fucci’s mother was allegedly seen washing the blood of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey off her son’s pants, according to new evidence disclosed in the first-degree murder case against him.

Fucci is accused of fatally stabbing Bailey on Mother’s Day in St. Johns County, Florida earlier this year. Bailey was stabbed 114 times, according to the Medical Examiner’s findings.

Crystal Smith, Fucci’s mother, was seen scrubbing a pair of trousers in the upstairs bathroom of their family home in new CCTV video released on Tuesday. It’s the same pair of pants that tested positive for blood earlier this year, according to prosecutors.

Smith was charged with evidence tampering, a third-degree felony, in June. She has entered a not guilty plea.

Surveillance video, which authorities claim showed the last moment Bailey was seen alive, was among the new evidence disclosed this week.

On the night the girl was stabbed to death, a video showed Fucci and Bailey reportedly walking in their Durbin Crossing neighborhood. Another shows someone sprinting away from the same wooded area alone a few hours later, which authorities believe is Fucci.

Following Bailey’s disappearance, prosecutors revealed Snapchat videos of Fucci and a companion in the back of a police cruiser.

Fucci tells the camera, “They’ve got us in a f**king patrol car…tripping dude.”

In another, Fucci is heard stating, “We’re having fun, in a fking cop car.” ”If you fking walk out the damn, Tristyn…”

Fucci tweeted a selfie from the backseat of a police car with the message “Hey guys, has anyone seen Tristyn lately?” at the time of Bailey’s abduction.

Despite the fact that the two teenagers attended Patriot Oaks Academy together, it is unclear whether they were friends. Fucci told investigators that he and Bailey had gotten into an argument earlier that day, leading to his pushing her to the ground and hitting her in the head.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza told reporters in May that the stab wounds were “defensive in nature” because of their placement.

At a press conference, Larizza stated, “The final line is that premeditation could be deduced certainly from the sheer number of knife wounds that Tristyn Bailey had to suffer.”

Multiple witnesses informed authorities that Fucci had claimed he was planned to kill someone by “bringing them into the woods and killing them.” This is a condensed version of the information.