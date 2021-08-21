Aidan Ingalls, the suspected shooter in South Haven, planned an attack on his high school in 2018.

On the South Pier in South Haven, Michigan, a suspected shooter killed one guy and badly injured another.

According to the South Haven Police Department, Aidan Ingalls, 18, allegedly opened fire at the pier on Friday, striking two people. A gunshot struck a jet ski near the pier, but the guy on the jet ski was unhurt. Ingalls died by a gunshot wound he inflicted on himself.

After being bullied by peers, Ingalls expressed to his parents that he wanted to assault his high school, prompting an investigation in 2018.

In 2018, the boy’s stepfather told WOOD-TV, “He came to us and said he’s been really upset and claimed he’s been preparing to do something horrible.” “It hit me like a ton of bricks.”

The stepfather said, “He intended to blow up the school on top of him.” “I was taken aback. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. We were unable to think at that time. “How did we get to this point?” says the narrator.

After Ingalls’ parents brought him into jail, authorities searched their home and discovered Molotov cocktails and pipe bomb ingredients. Two guns and rounds of ammo were also discovered.

During Ingalls’ arraignment hearing, an officer said that he knew the then-15-year-old was going to carry out his plans.

In 2018, the officer stated, “I believe it was going to happen (Monday) morning.” “There was no doubt in my opinion that a terrorist act would occur today. It was going to be a dreadful day today because the weapons and bombs were going to be inside a school.”

People fled the pier during the firing on Friday, while others on the beach crouched behind floor barriers.

“All of a sudden, people with their children came running. “It was sort of scary, especially for the parents and the tiny kids, just fleeing, screaming out, crying,” witness Jayne Sherwood told WWMT-TV.

The shooting today was “random,” according to South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson, who added that the victims didn’t appear to know each other and that such incidents are uncommon in the South Haven region.

"Random acts of violence are uncommon in general, and it is really unsettling," says the author.